Catholic World News

Cardinal sees hope for lasting peace in Korea

May 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung of Seoul hailed the results of the inter-Korean summit, after which North Korea pledged to shut down a nuclear test site. “I ask all of you to continue to pray for North Korea, as the Lord will eventually hear our prayers,” said the prelate. “I believe the fire of Holy Spirit is still burning in North Korea. Perhaps it is burning even more desperately under such difficult situations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!