Pope dedicates Marian pilgrimage to prayer for peace in Syria, world

May 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis begins the Marian month of May with a pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Divine Love in Rome. “We will recite the Rosary, praying in particular for peace in Syria and in the entire world,” the Pope told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “I invite you to join spiritually and to continue to pray the Rosary for peace for all the month of May.” In Syria, meanwhile, a missile attack killed pro-Assad forces.

