Catholic World News

No action in the case of accused Honduran bishop

April 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has apparently taken no action on accusations against an influential Honduran bishop, the National Catholic Register reports. Bishop Juan José Pineda Fasquelle, an auxiliary of Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa, has been charged with the sexual abuse of seminarians. He is also involved in the receipt of over $1 million in government funds, for which no accounting is available.



The case of Bishop Pineda is particularly sensitive because he is a deputy to Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, who chairs the Council of Cardinals, and has taken over responsibility for the Tegucigalpa archdiocese during the cardinal’s frequent absences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!