Priest killed after Mass in Philippines

April 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest was shot and killed after celebrating Sunday Mass on April 29. Father Mark Ventura, who worked in the Cagayan province, had been known for his opposition to mining corporations and his defense of indigenous people. His killer has not yet been identified.

