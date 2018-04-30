Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx decries Bavarian policy requiring cross on public buildings

April 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has sharply criticized the state government of Bavaria for its new policy requiring display of the cross on public buildings. The cardinal said the policy would cause “division, unrest, and animosity.” While the government said that the cross is the symbol of a shared culture, the cardinal replied: “You don’t understand the cross if you only see it as a cultural symbol.”

