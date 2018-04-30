Catholic World News

Australian court ruling due on charges against Cardinal Pell

April 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Australian judge is expected to issue a decision on May 1 as to whether criminal charges against Cardinal George Pell should go to trial. The charges—which still have not been detailed in public—involve alleged sexual abuse, which the cardinal has vigorously denied. After a lengthy hearing, the court will determine whether the evidence is sufficient to proceed with the case.

