Church leaders join anti-government protests in Nicaragua

April 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Church leaders took an active part in massive public demonstrations in Nicaragua over the weekend, demanding government action to ease a national crisis that burst into violent confrontations a week earlier. Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua told a crowd in the capital city: “The government has just one month to come through.”

