Catholic World News

Montana diocese reaches settlement with abuse victims

April 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Great Falls Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Great Falls-Billings has reached an agreement with sex-abuse victims on a $20 million settlement. The diocese filed for federal bankruptcy protection last year, and the agreement must be approved by the court.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!