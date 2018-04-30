Catholic World News

‘God works surprising great wonders,’ bishop says following Korean summit

April 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The event was deeply emotional,” Bishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik said following the inter-Korean summit. “Today in Korea there is an air of great optimism and hope. Something which seemed impossible only a few months ago when there was talk of war, today has actually happened.”

