Catholic World News

Alfie Evans: Family ‘shattered’ by toddler’s death as Pope leads global tributes

April 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on The Independent

CWN Editor's Note: The British toddler died five days after his breathing tube was removed. L’Osservatore Romano (4/29 Italian edition) devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to this story.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!