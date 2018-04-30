Catholic World News
Nurse beatified in Poland
April 30, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Hanna Helena Chrzanowska (1902-1973) was a laywoman and Benedictine oblate who lived in Kraków.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
