Pope encourages faithful to abide in the Lord

April 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As he addressed pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on John 15:1-8, the Gospel reading at Mass on April 29, the Fifth Sunday of Easter.

