Catholic World News

Pope prays for nuclear-free Korea, Nigerian Christians; encourages Rosary for peace during May

April 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his remarks following the recitation of the Regina Coeli in St. Peter’s Square on April 29.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!