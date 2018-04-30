Catholic World News

Heaven is not boring, Pope preaches at weekday Mass

April 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis preached on Acts 13:26-33 during his homily at Mass on Friday of the Fourth Week of Easter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!