Pope encourages interdisciplinary approach to health care

April 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis reflected on four verbs—“prevent, repair, cure, and prepare”—as he addressed participants in a conference sponsored by the Pontifical Council for Culture.

