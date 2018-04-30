Catholic World News

Chilean abuse victims meet with Pope Francis

April 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “No official communiqué will be issued regarding their content, by express wish of the Pope: his priority is to listen to the victims, to ask their forgiveness and to respect the confidentiality of the meetings,” the head of the press office said in a statement. “In this atmosphere of trust and reparation for suffering, Pope Francis’ intention is to let the guests speak as long as necessary, and so there are no fixed schedules or pre-arranged contents.”

