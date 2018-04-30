Catholic World News

‘Set out to sea’ with renewed missionary zeal, Pope tells Montfort communities

April 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Receiving members of communities founded by St. Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort, Pope Francis reflected on the theme of their general chapter (“fraternal life and the community dimension in the Montfort mission”).

