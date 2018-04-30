Catholic World News

Pope Francis unites 2 Canadian dioceses

April 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has united the Archdiocese of Ottawa and the Diocese of Alexandria-Cornwall, naming Archbishop Terrence Prendergast of Ottawa as bishop of Alexandria-Cornwall-Ottawa. The Diocese of Alexandria-Cornwall had lacked a bishop since 2015.

