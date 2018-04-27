Catholic World News

Vatican Financial Information Authority reports decrease in suspect transaction

April 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Financial Information Authority (FIA) reported a notable decline in the number of suspicious financial transactions that prompted investigation in 2017, as “robust” reporting requirements went into effect. Only 150 investigations were conducted last year, as against 207 the previous year.



The FIA signed cooperative agreements with 19 foreign jurisdictions last year, and exchanged information with other countries on 268 cases involving questionable financial deals.

