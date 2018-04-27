Catholic World News

Jesuit forced out as chaplain of US House of Representatives

April 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Father Patrick Conroy, the Jesuit priest who had served since 2011 as chaplain of the US House of Representatives, has resigned his post, at the urging of Speaker Paul Ryan. Angry Democrats charged that the Speaker had pushed out the chaplain because of his partisan leanings; Republicans countered that Father Conroy had not provided adequate pastoral support for lawmakers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!