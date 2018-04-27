Catholic World News

German state orders crosses mounted in government buildings

April 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Welle

CWN Editor's Note: Bavaria’s state premier described the decision as a “clear avowal of our Bavarian identity and Christian values.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!