Nigerian bishops decry massacre at Mass as ‘horrendous, barbaric, and Satanic’

April 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The government apparatus is completely, as it seems to us, helpless, dysfunctional or deliberately helpless and deliberately dysfunctional,” said one bishop as he commented on attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

