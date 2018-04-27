Catholic World News

Study: 1 in 5 baby boomers increasing faith as they reach old age

April 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Older boomers cited several reasons, from seeking solace in life after the death of a spouse to finding other sources of meaning after the loss of a job to a desire to pass on religious beliefs to their grandchildren,” according to the report.

