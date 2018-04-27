Catholic World News

‘Unite to Cure’ event in the Vatican focuses on impact of technology in society

April 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Those attending the conference sponsored by the Pontifical Council for Culture are discussing the impact of new technology on society and culture.

