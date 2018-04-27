Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan: Church in Lebanon is ‘vibrant and effective’

April 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of New York

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of New York recently visited Lebanon in his capacity as a board member of the Catholic Near East Welfare Association.

