Catholic World News

Tucson bishop: Not-guilty verdict in border shooting death is ‘deeply troubling’

April 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Tucson Sentinel

CWN Editor's Note: “I respectfully call for continued scrutiny of the methods and procedures employed by those who secure our nation’s borders, for transparent accountability, for a renewed sense of dignity and the humane treatment of all persons regardless of their legal status, and for authentic justice when human rights are denied,” Bishop Edward Weisenburger wrote following a jury decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!