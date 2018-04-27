Catholic World News

Cardinal sees Korean summit as ‘precious opportunity of grace’

April 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass of national reconciliation, Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-Jung preached, “In observing the wind of peace blowing recently upon the Korean Peninsula, I, Archbishop of Seoul and Apostolic Administrator of Pyongyang, cannot but express deep gratitude to God for such Providence that has made it possible, while reflecting upon the fact that God always remembers the fervent petitions we have offered Him though the Holy Masses, Rosaries and other prayers.”

