Alfie Evans continues to fight for life as parents ask supporters to leave Alder Hey hospital

April 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We are very grateful and we appreciate all the support we have received from around the world, including from our Italian and Polish supporters, who have dedicated their time and support to our incredible fight,” the boy’s father said. “We would now ask you to return back to your everyday lives and allow myself, Kate and Alder Hey to form a relationship, build a bridge and walk across it.”

