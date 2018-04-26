Catholic World News

Philippines: arrested Australian nun will be expelled

April 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The government of the Philippines has confirmed that Sister Patricia Anne Fox, who was arrested last week, will be expelled from the country for “disorderly conduct.” The Australian nun, who was engaged in human-rights advocacy in the volatile Mindanao region, is appealing the decision.

