Catholic World News

Liverpool’s Archbishop McMahon praises hospital’s care for Alfie

April 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Malcolm McMahon of Liverpool has defended the staff of Alder Hey hospital, saying they have done all that is “humanly possible” for Alfie Evans. The archbishop reported that he discussed the case with Pope Francis during a visit to Rome this week, and “was struck by [the Pope’s] compassionate attitude.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!