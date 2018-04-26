Catholic World News

Appeals court allows Little Sisters to intervene in PA challenge to contraceptive mandate exemptions

April 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is opposing the Trump administration’s exemptions from the contraceptive mandate that was imposed as part of the Affordable Care Act.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!