Commission finds ‘systematic, ongoing, egregious’ violations of religious freedom in 16 nations
April 26, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The 16 nations are Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the Central African Republic, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, and Vietnam.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
