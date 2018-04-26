Catholic World News

Police files, historical documents show link between Catholic hierarchy and residential schools

April 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the Canadian Encyclopedia’s article on the nation’s residential schools, in which Native American children were separated from their parents, with some suffering abuse.

