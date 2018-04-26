Catholic World News

Report: Pope Emeritus Benedict backs bishops’ dubia on German intercommunion proposal

April 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Register has obtained a copy of the letter sent by seven German bishops to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith expressing concern about the orthodoxy of the episcopal conference’s support for the reception of Holy Communion by Protestant spouses. The Register reported that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith rejected the episcopal conference’s proposal but that Pope Francis wishes the Congregation’s decision to remain secret, at least for the time being. Citing “reliable and authoritative sources,” the Register added that “Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has given his full support to the seven bishops and their letter to the Vatican.”

