Action Alert!
$10,329 to go!   We have matched 60% of our Easter Challenge Grant.   Your gift right now will count twice!   Please donate!
Catholic World News

‘Evangelicals have displaced Catholics as the anti-abortion movement’s base’

April 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on New York Magazine

CWN Editor's Note: Surveying pro-life legislation enacted since 2010, the report states that there is a “completely inverse” relationship between the percentage of Catholics in a state and “the intensity of the state’s anti-abortion policies.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Lent At Ephesus (Benedictines of Mary Queen of Apostles)