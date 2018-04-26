Catholic World News

‘Evangelicals have displaced Catholics as the anti-abortion movement’s base’

April 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Surveying pro-life legislation enacted since 2010, the report states that there is a “completely inverse” relationship between the percentage of Catholics in a state and “the intensity of the state’s anti-abortion policies.”

