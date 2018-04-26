Catholic World News

Immigration: prelate backs United and Securing America Act

April 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, who chairs the USCCB’s Committee on Migration, announced his support of the the USA Act of 2018 (HR 4796), sponsored by Rep. Will Hurt (R-TX). “The USA Act is a bipartisan bill that offers a path to citizenship to Dreamers and augments existing border security technology at the US/Mexico border,” according to the USCCB.

