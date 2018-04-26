Catholic World News

Colombian bishop laments guerrilla violence

April 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Members of two Marxist groups—the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Popular Liberation Army (EPL)—are warring against each other in Colombia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!