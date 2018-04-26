Catholic World News

Respect land rights of Amazon’s indigenous peoples, Vatican diplomat insists

April 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Indigenous lands, culture, rights and dignity are being overlooked or even trampled upon for the narrow economic interests of others,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the UN.

