Cardinal Tagle calls for advocacy on behalf of migrants

April 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Philippine cardinal is president of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies; he called for “advocacy of welcoming and accompanying migrants, first because they are human beings.”

