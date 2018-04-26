Catholic World News

Pope to invite Middle East’s Christian leaders to day of prayer for persecuted Christians

April 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On July 7, Pope Francis will travel to Bari, where the relics of St. Nicholas are venerated, to pray for the Middle East’s persecuted Christians. The heads of Christian churches and communities from the Middle East will be invited to an ecumenical encounter there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!