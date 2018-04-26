Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (4/25)

April 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignations of bishops in Brazil, Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), and Mozambique for reasons of age and appointed successors. The Pontiff also appointed new bishops in Brazil, Cameroon, and Vietnam and established a new diocese in Thailand.

