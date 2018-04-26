Catholic World News

Papal appeal for Korean peace summit

April 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: As the leaders of North and South Korea prepared to meet, Pope Francis said, “To the Korean people, who ardently desire peace, I assure my personal prayer and the closeness of the whole Church. The Holy See accompanies, supports and encourages all useful and sincere initiatives to build a better future, in the name of encounter and friendship among peoples.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!