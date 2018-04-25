Catholic World News

Vatican details plans for papal meetings with Chilean abuse victims

April 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will meet this weekend with three Chilean abuse victims, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke told reporters on April 25. The Pontiff plans individual sessions with each man, Burke said, and “wishes to ask them for forgiveness, to share their pain and his shame for what they have suffered and above all to listen to all their suggestions.”

