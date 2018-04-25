Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals preparing draft of new apostolic constitution

April 25, 2018

The Council of Cardinals, meeting in Rome this week, concentrated on a preliminary draft of a new apostolic constitution that will define the responsibilities of the Roman Curia. Vatican spokesman Greg Burke explained that the document—which “will require little more time”—will eventually be submitted to Pope Francis for his approval. <br><br>



At this week’s meeting, the Council also heard reports from Cardinal Sean O’Malley on the papal commission on sexual abuse and from Msgr. Lucio Ruiz on the consolidation of Vatican communications efforts.<br><br>

All members of the Council of Cardinals attended the session, Burke reported, except Cardinal George Pell, who is in Australia to answer criminal charges. Cardinal Reinhard Marx was absent from the Monday meetings. Pope Francis attended most sessions, missing the Wednesday meeting because of his regular weekly public audience.

The meeting, held April 23-25, was the 24th session of the Council. The next meeting is scheduled for June 11-13.

