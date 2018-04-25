Catholic World News

Bavarian government mandates crosses on state buildings

April 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Independent

CWN Editor's Note: The government of the German state of Bavaria has announced that all public buildings should display a cross, as a sign of the state’s “cultural identity and Christian-Western influence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!