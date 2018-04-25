Catholic World News

Asia Bibi asks supporters for a day of prayer, fasting on April 27

April 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman who has been jailed since 2009 on an unsupported charge of blasphemy against Islam, has asked Christians worldwide to join her in a day of prayer and fasting on April 27. Pakistan’s Catholic bishops have expressed optimism that the country’s highest court will soon hear Bibi’s appeal, opening her path to freedom.

