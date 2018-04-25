Catholic World News

Mexican cardinal deplores murder of priest

April 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It is time to look honestly at our culture and our society and to ask ourselves: how did we lose respect for life and for the faith?” asked Cardinal José Francisco Robles Ortega of Guadalajara.

