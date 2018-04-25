Catholic World News

‘Nobody expects a substantial political change’ in Cuba, says archdiocesan official

April 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: María López, who offered the assessment, is spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Santiago.

