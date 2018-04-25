Catholic World News

Pakistan: 1st Christian chapel in a state university opens

April 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The presence of a church inside the university enclosure will offer a message of love and harmony throughout the country,” said Archbishop Joseph Arshadof Islamabad-Rawalpindi. 96% of Pakistan’s 205 million people are Muslim.

