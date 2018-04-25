Catholic World News

Pope reflects on Baptism at general audience

April 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On April 11, Pope Francis began a series of weekly audiences devoted to the Sacrament of Baptism. The Pope’s catechesis on April 25 focused on the oil of catechumens.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!